Short Interest in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Increases By 5.7%

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 416,500 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the April 15th total of 394,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 80.1 days.

Shares of Airbus stock opened at $173.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.51. Airbus has a 52-week low of $127.76 and a 52-week high of $187.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airbus stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Free Report) by 94.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbus were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

