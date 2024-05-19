Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Phunware, Inc. Issued By Taglich Brothers (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Free Report) – Analysts at Taglich Brothers upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Phunware in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.35). The consensus estimate for Phunware’s current full-year earnings is ($1.47) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Phunware’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Phunware in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on Phunware from $75.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Phunware to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Phunware Stock Down 1.6 %

PHUN opened at $6.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.70. Phunware has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.05. Phunware had a negative net margin of 257.36% and a negative return on equity of 403.47%. The firm had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.50) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phunware stock. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned 0.12% of Phunware as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include mobile software and application transaction solutions comprise integration of software development kit (SDK) licenses, which consists of analytics that offers data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging, which enables brands to send messages; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services, such as mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

