Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 850,600 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the April 15th total of 804,800 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 277,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Martin Bradley Winges sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $924,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,050,135.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total value of $94,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martin Bradley Winges sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $924,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,050,135.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilltop
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Hilltop by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 49.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 11.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 523.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 551,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 463,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Hilltop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $776,000. Institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.
Hilltop Price Performance
Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $285.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.55 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hilltop will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.
Hilltop Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.77%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Hilltop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.
About Hilltop
Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.
