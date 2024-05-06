Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth about $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BAH. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.11.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE BAH traded up $3.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $150.92. 565,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,752. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.80 and a fifty-two week high of $151.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $219,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $7,138,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,209,208.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $219,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,437.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

