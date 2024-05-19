Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Terex Co. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Terex in a report issued on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Terex’s current full-year earnings is $7.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Terex’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.07 EPS.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Terex had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 30.53%.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TEX. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.17.

Terex Price Performance

NYSE:TEX opened at $61.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.66. Terex has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $65.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 59,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $3,549,776.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,698.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 59,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $3,549,776.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,698.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,022,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,281,559.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 149,229 shares of company stock worth $9,080,064. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Terex during the first quarter worth about $5,525,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Terex by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 235,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after buying an additional 38,698 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Terex by 5.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Terex by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 161,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

