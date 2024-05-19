H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of H World Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of H World Group in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of H World Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of H World Group in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $41.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.14. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. H World Group has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $48.84.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.99 million. H World Group had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 31.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that H World Group will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of H World Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of H World Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 31,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of H World Group by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of H World Group by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of H World Group by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

