TCG Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 2,793 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMB. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Motco increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.3% in the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 520 shares in the company, valued at $70,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,562 shares of company stock worth $2,808,345 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE KMB traded down $0.79 on Monday, hitting $135.30. The stock had a trading volume of 197,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,776. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.44. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $145.67.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.85.

Get Our Latest Report on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.