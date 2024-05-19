Short Interest in Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Expands By 5.4%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,482,300 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the April 15th total of 9,947,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34,941.0 days.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Performance

CBAUF stock opened at $73.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.96. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $77.89.

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.