Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Given “Outperform” Rating at Barrington Research

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.18% from the stock’s current price.

Cars.com Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Cars.com stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.34. The stock had a trading volume of 40,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,190. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.84. Cars.com has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $22.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Cars.com had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $179.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Cars.com’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cars.com will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Douglas Neal Miller sold 1,823 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $33,725.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Douglas Neal Miller sold 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $33,725.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 14,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $284,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,523,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,488 shares of company stock valued at $654,361 over the last ninety days. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Cars.com by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,723,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,519,000 after buying an additional 940,376 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 252,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 122,665 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 4,628,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,801,000 after acquiring an additional 90,222 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,134,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,292,000 after purchasing an additional 89,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Cars.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $794,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

