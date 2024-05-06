Insider Buying: Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Director Buys 21,000 Shares of Stock

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) Director Jason Cohenour acquired 21,000 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $76,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,089.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ LTRX traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.90. 249,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,644. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.74. Lantronix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $146.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $37.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.20 million. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTRX. AMH Equity Ltd grew its stake in Lantronix by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,321,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 182,552 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Lantronix by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,622,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after buying an additional 165,711 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lantronix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Lantronix during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.38% of the company’s stock.
Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.
