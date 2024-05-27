Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Up 1%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.95 and last traded at $56.76. Approximately 2,035,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 5,407,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.20.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.53.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $272,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $272,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 4,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $271,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,474 shares of company stock worth $1,111,093. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,441,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,754 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,349,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,925 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,091,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth $90,386,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter worth $55,182,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Free Report

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

