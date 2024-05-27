Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,183 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,204,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,941,000 after acquiring an additional 494,184 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 951.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,783,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423,145 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,997,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,012,000 after acquiring an additional 66,636 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,905,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,057,000 after acquiring an additional 67,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 896,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSK has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Compass Point downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

NYSE FSK traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.11. 723,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,823. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.73.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.92%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,454. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at $745,454. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Adams purchased 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $67,958.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,848.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 11,681 shares of company stock worth $223,487 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Articles

