Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading Up 0.2%

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.61 and last traded at $15.44. Approximately 12,152,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 12,324,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average of $14.65. The firm has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.317 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

