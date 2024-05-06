Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of Adient in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Shares of ADNT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.56. The stock had a trading volume of 160,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.82 and a 200 day moving average of $33.28. Adient has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $46.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.39.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Adient had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Adient’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adient will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Heather M. Tiltmann sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $336,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,931.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adient by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Adient by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Adient by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Adient by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

