CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading 2.7% Higher

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $355.75 and last traded at $351.47. 2,669,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 3,321,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $342.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $322.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.87.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $85.01 billion, a PE ratio of 976.33, a P/E/G ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.34.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $6,107,772.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 382,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,767,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,702,042.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $6,107,772.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 382,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,767,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160 over the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

