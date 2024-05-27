Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys 189 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJT. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IJT traded up $1.46 on Monday, hitting $130.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,627. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $102.64 and a 52-week high of $132.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2191 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

