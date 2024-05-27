Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $560,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 432.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 131,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,151,000 after buying an additional 9,396 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3,408.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $177.30. 59,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,810. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.37 and a twelve month high of $180.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.