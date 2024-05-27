GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Up 3.7%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.68 and last traded at $19.00. 43,017,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 201% from the average session volume of 14,313,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.32.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GME. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of GameStop from $5.60 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 950.48 and a beta of -0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average is $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. GameStop had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Cheng acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,287.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 10,000 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,088 shares in the company, valued at $730,287.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 13,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $136,730.65. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 50,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,995.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,421 shares of company stock worth $288,153. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in GameStop by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,450,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,143,000 after acquiring an additional 167,145 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in GameStop by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,606,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,693,000 after acquiring an additional 289,947 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in GameStop by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,932,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,812,000 after acquiring an additional 40,602 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in GameStop by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,479,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,519,000 after acquiring an additional 147,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in GameStop by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,011,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,662,000 after acquiring an additional 25,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

