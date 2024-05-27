Heritage Wealth Advisors Trims Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.18. 214,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,435. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $125.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

