Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 233 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,656 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Searle & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 222,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,596,000 after purchasing an additional 40,969 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth about $1,552,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,165.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,363.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,165.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,928 shares of company stock worth $6,475,216 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BK. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.3 %

BK stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,098,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729,455. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.66 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.06. The stock has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

