2,372 Shares in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Acquired by AJOVista LLC

AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSVN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bank7 by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bank7 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Bank7 by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Bank7 by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Bank7 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. 23.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank7 alerts:

Bank7 Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BSVN stock opened at $29.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $267.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day moving average is $26.05. Bank7 Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $29.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bank7 ( NASDAQ:BSVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. Bank7 had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 21.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Bank7 Corp. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Patrick Gray purchased 1,000 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $27,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $68,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward Patrick Gray bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $27,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,125. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,271 shares in the company, valued at $7,783,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BSVN. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank7 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Bank7 from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bank7

Bank7 Profile

(Free Report)

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.