First National Trust Co Sells 587 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

First National Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 134.2% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND stock opened at $71.39 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.77.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

