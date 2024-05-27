Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Raised to $200.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Snowflake from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Snowflake from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $200.64.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $156.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.46. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $138.40 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $235,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $235,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $111,218.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,744.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,803,625. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

