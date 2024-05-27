Toll Brothers’ (TOL) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $145.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $135.00.

TOL has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.07.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Toll Brothers stock opened at $122.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.67. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $66.17 and a 52-week high of $135.37.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $5,942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,167,500.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,500 shares of company stock worth $7,881,930. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 23.1% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

