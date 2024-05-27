Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $74.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $61.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Hasbro from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $60.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.57.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.34. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $757.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 56.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

