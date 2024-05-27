EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.55.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPR Properties

EPR Properties Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter worth $7,429,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 96,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 47,436 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 48.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 12.7% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 44,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $40.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.73. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.64. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $49.10.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.47%.

About EPR Properties

(Get Free Report

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

