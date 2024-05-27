EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.55.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Monday, May 6th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on EPR
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPR Properties
EPR Properties Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $40.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.73. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.64. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $49.10.
EPR Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.47%.
About EPR Properties
EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EPR Properties
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.