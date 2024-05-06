AJOVista LLC Invests $62,000 in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,138,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,031,000 after buying an additional 73,151 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Koppers by 29.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 462,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,303,000 after acquiring an additional 104,590 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Koppers by 326.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 123,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 94,732 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Koppers by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 95,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 89,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 26,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 22,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $1,207,745.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,522.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $267,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,080 shares in the company, valued at $17,288,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 22,403 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $1,207,745.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,522.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,591 shares of company stock worth $1,700,094. Insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Singular Research raised shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research note on Friday.

Koppers Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of KOP stock opened at $44.30 on Monday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.45 and a 1-year high of $58.23. The company has a market cap of $931.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.85.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.00 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.89%.

Koppers Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

