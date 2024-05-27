Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MAIN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

MAIN opened at $48.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.12 and a 200 day moving average of $45.26. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $37.70 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 89.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 34,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,464 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth $2,669,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth $304,000. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

