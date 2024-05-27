Bank of America Trims Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Target Price to $730.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $760.00 to $730.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on INTU. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $679.41.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $606.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $169.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $634.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $622.12. Intuit has a 52-week low of $400.22 and a 52-week high of $676.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 33.21%.

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,057,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,937,502,000 after acquiring an additional 283,291 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 5.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,636,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,879,982,000 after purchasing an additional 266,803 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,848,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,966,304,000 after purchasing an additional 137,198 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,304,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,548,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,217,681,000 after buying an additional 80,517 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

