AJOVista LLC Takes Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $11,144,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 282,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,411,000 after acquiring an additional 109,914 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Altria Group by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,681,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,870,000 after purchasing an additional 617,900 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $43.69 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.49. The firm has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

View Our Latest Report on Altria Group

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.