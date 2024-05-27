Brokerages Set MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Price Target at C$33.09

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$33.09.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$28.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

In related news, Director Derek Watson Evans sold 234,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.94, for a total transaction of C$6,788,247.74. In related news, Director Derek Watson Evans sold 234,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.94, for a total transaction of C$6,788,247.74. Also, Senior Officer Erik Alexander Alson sold 34,528 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.24, for a total transaction of C$1,044,126.72. Insiders have sold a total of 301,679 shares of company stock valued at $8,825,336 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MEG opened at C$29.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of C$19.41 and a 52-week high of C$33.70.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.22). MEG Energy had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.40 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 2.4508333 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

