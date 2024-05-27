Insider Buying: ReGen III Corp. (CVE:GIII) Director Buys C$19,065.00 in Stock

Posted by on May 27th, 2024

ReGen III Corp. (CVE:GIIIGet Free Report) Director William Bradford White purchased 61,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,065.00.

William Bradford White also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, April 18th, William Bradford White purchased 25,000 shares of ReGen III stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.33 per share, with a total value of C$8,225.00.
  • On Monday, February 26th, William Bradford White acquired 10,000 shares of ReGen III stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,600.00.

ReGen III Stock Down 3.1 %

CVE:GIII opened at C$0.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.66. ReGen III Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.28 and a 12-month high of C$0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.56.

About ReGen III

(Get Free Report)

ReGen III Corp., a cleantech company, engages in the used motor oil refining business in Canada. It owns a portfolio of patented technologies that enable used motor oil re-refineries to produce a higher value product mix of base oils. The company was formerly known as Gen III Oil Corporation and changed its name to ReGen III Corp.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for ReGen III (CVE:GIII)

Receive News & Ratings for ReGen III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReGen III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.