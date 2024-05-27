Insider Buying: ReGen III Corp. (CVE:GIII) Director Buys C$19,065.00 in Stock

ReGen III Corp. (CVE:GIII – Get Free Report) Director William Bradford White purchased 61,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,065.00.

William Bradford White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 18th, William Bradford White purchased 25,000 shares of ReGen III stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.33 per share, with a total value of C$8,225.00.

On Monday, February 26th, William Bradford White acquired 10,000 shares of ReGen III stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,600.00.

ReGen III Stock Down 3.1 %

CVE:GIII opened at C$0.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.66. ReGen III Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.28 and a 12-month high of C$0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.56.

About ReGen III

ReGen III Corp., a cleantech company, engages in the used motor oil refining business in Canada. It owns a portfolio of patented technologies that enable used motor oil re-refineries to produce a higher value product mix of base oils. The company was formerly known as Gen III Oil Corporation and changed its name to ReGen III Corp.

