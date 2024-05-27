Needham & Company LLC Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $1,200.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $850.00 to $1,200.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $970.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,123.49.

NVDA stock opened at $1,064.69 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $366.35 and a twelve month high of $1,064.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.26, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $893.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $706.34.

NVIDIA shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.98. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 23.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.94%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,278 shares of company stock valued at $40,710,498. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

