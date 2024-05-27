Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Given New $114.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.25.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $117.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $107.03 and a 1-year high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

