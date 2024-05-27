Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.64.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BE shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.
View Our Latest Research Report on BE
Insider Activity at Bloom Energy
Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 971,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,878,000 after purchasing an additional 57,090 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 168.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,524,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,733,000 after buying an additional 2,213,167 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth about $1,567,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,221,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,738 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 14,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.
Bloom Energy Stock Up 3.6 %
BE stock opened at $16.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.90. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $18.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.06 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Bloom Energy
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bloom Energy
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.