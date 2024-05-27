Morgan Stanley Increases Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $72.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

NTNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Nutanix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Nutanix from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.54.

Nutanix Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NTNX opened at $72.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of -202.36 and a beta of 1.27. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $26.47 and a 52-week high of $73.69.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $565.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.82 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $933,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $933,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $3,434,688.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,008.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,506 shares of company stock valued at $8,270,938 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

