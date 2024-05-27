Brokerages Set Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Target Price at $16.70

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.70.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LYFT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lyft from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $3,871,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 932,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,688,181.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Lyft news, Director Logan Green sold 11,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $186,193.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 346,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,090.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $3,871,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 932,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,688,181.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 248,990 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,463. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $94,687,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth about $26,069,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,433,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Lyft by 592.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,424,349 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,562,000 after buying an additional 1,218,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lyft by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $331,562,000 after buying an additional 1,135,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $15.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -33.28 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Lyft has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.20.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Lyft will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

