El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Earns “Hold” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their hold rating on shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LOCO. Truist Financial raised their price target on El Pollo Loco from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

El Pollo Loco Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.07. El Pollo Loco has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $323.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.44.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $116.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. El Pollo Loco’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that El Pollo Loco will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On El Pollo Loco

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $685,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 33.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 541,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 134,673 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the third quarter worth $1,162,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in El Pollo Loco by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 30,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

