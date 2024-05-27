Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $259.94.

Shares of WSM opened at $287.81 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $109.44 and a 52 week high of $348.51. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $300.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.46.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marta Benson sold 2,184 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.98, for a total transaction of $685,732.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,364 shares in the company, valued at $15,185,328.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total value of $5,674,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,433,123.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.98, for a total transaction of $685,732.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,185,328.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,145 shares of company stock worth $18,552,819 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 520.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

