Brokerages Set Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) PT at $124.75

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.75.
NBR has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Nabors Industries from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nabors Industries Stock Down 0.8 %
NBR opened at $72.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.03 and a 200-day moving average of $82.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $70.25 and a 1-year high of $141.47.
Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.24) by ($2.92). The company had revenue of $743.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.59 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -5.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Nabors Industries Company Profile
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.
