Brokerages Set Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) PT at $124.75

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBRGet Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.75.

NBR has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Nabors Industries from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 202.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 2,022.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Nabors Industries by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBR opened at $72.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.03 and a 200-day moving average of $82.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $70.25 and a 1-year high of $141.47.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBRGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.24) by ($2.92). The company had revenue of $743.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.59 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

