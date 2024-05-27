Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

VSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Barclays downgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $20.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.95. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $30.80.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 56.40%. On average, analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

