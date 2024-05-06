AJOVista LLC Invests $42,000 in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CBAY. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $103,475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 11.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,747,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,697,000 after buying an additional 598,707 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,992,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,308,000 after buying an additional 437,437 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $32,389,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 13,559.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,462 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $32.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 0.32. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $191,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $32.50 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on CymaBay Therapeutics

About CymaBay Therapeutics

(Free Report)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.