Hilltop Holdings Inc. Acquires 548 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group INC SD lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $263.51. 122,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,698. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $261.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.20. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $271.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

