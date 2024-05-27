Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 4,566 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total transaction of $241,143.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,176,715.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $305,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,043,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total transaction of $241,143.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,715.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 886,466 shares of company stock valued at $438,582,433 in the last 90 days. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META traded up $12.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $478.22. The stock had a trading volume of 12,024,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,801,451. The company’s fifty day moving average is $484.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.17 and a 52 week high of $531.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $509.80.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

