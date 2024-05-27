Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $3.26 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 167.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,985 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,623,380,000 after purchasing an additional 52,019 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after buying an additional 243,305 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,474,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,490,000 after buying an additional 162,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,852,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,516,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $4.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $457.95. 29,669,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,694,408. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $336.67 and a 52 week high of $460.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $439.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $422.38.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.