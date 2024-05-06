Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Position Decreased by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of OXY opened at $65.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $71.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.64.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.51%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

