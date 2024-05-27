Grin Market Cap Reaches $3.97 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 26th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $3.97 million and $143,617.98 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Grin has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0405 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,960.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.40 or 0.00708232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.47 or 0.00122487 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00008608 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00047055 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.98 or 0.00205889 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00056943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00092577 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

