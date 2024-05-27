Hilltop Holdings Inc. Buys 2,773 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.68. 2,512,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,502,659. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.47. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.74.

