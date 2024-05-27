iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Position Increased by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000.

Shares of IWB traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $290.42. The stock had a trading volume of 802,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,286. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.13. The firm has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.41 and a fifty-two week high of $292.65.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

