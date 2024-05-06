AJOVista LLC Takes $43,000 Position in Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM)

AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRAM. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 31,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 14.8% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 35,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 10,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MRAM. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Everspin Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Everspin Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everspin Technologies

In related news, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 6,000 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,926.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Everspin Technologies news, VP David Schrenk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $40,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 115,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,609.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,926.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,968 shares of company stock worth $590,033 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everspin Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Everspin Technologies stock opened at $6.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.53. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.51 million, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $14.43 million for the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

About Everspin Technologies

(Free Report)

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.